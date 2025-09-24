Legacy Solutions LLC Sells 236 Shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF $SHM

Legacy Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Legacy Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 30.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHM opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $48.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.74.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

