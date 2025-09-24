2,675 Shares in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB Bought by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Astera Labs by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the second quarter worth $481,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 22.4% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the second quarter valued at $1,035,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.42, for a total transaction of $4,014,450.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 97,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,369,365.42. The trade was a 18.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 91,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total value of $16,780,337.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 2,170,877 shares in the company, valued at $398,377,638.27. The trade was a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,576,027 shares of company stock valued at $239,177,011 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Astera Labs Price Performance

ALAB opened at $230.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.14. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 410.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.48. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $262.90.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.46 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Astera Labs’s revenue was up 149.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $104.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Astera Labs from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 target price on Astera Labs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Astera Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.94.

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

