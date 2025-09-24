Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF $VUSB Stock Position Increased by Legacy Solutions LLC

Legacy Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Legacy Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Legacy Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,529,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,368,000. Global Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 119.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management LLC now owns 594,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,619,000 after buying an additional 323,979 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4,415.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 285,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,255,000 after buying an additional 279,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 905.0% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 302,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after buying an additional 272,619 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of BATS:VUSB opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average of $49.75. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.43 and a one year high of $49.98.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

