RVW Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Israel ETF $ISRA

RVW Wealth LLC cut its position in VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC owned about 0.39% of VanEck Israel ETF worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Ackerman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Israel ETF in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Israel ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 1,095.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 11,888 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ISRA opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. VanEck Israel ETF has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $53.84. The firm has a market cap of $115.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average is $47.86.

The VanEck Israel ETF (ISRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Israel Global index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted, committee-reviewed index of Israeli and Israeli-linked companies. ISRA was launched on Jun 25, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

