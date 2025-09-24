Reviewing Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) & Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA)

Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA – Get Free Report) and Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.7% of Nano Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nano Labs and Rohm”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nano Labs $5.65 million 30.67 -$15.75 million N/A N/A Rohm $2.95 billion 2.07 -$330.42 million ($0.85) -17.73

Nano Labs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rohm.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nano Labs and Rohm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano Labs 0 0 0 0 0.00 Rohm 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Nano Labs and Rohm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano Labs N/A N/A N/A Rohm -11.07% -2.52% -1.57%

Risk & Volatility

Nano Labs has a beta of 3.15, indicating that its share price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rohm has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nano Labs beats Rohm on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nano Labs

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. The company also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology. In addition, it engages in the research and development of software. Its customers include enterprises and individual buyers. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Rohm

ROHM Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers. The company also offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, bipolar transistors, and diodes; power devices, including power transistors and diodes, SiC power devices, IGBT, and IPM; modules, including optical modules, wireless communication modules, wireless charger modules, and print heads; and opto devices comprising LEDs, LED displays, laser diodes, and optical sensors, as well as foundry services, including thin-film piezoelectric MEMS, wafers, and WL-CSP. Its products are used in industry, automotive, consumer electronics, and telecommunications applications. The company was incorporated in 1940 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

