Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 53 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,785 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $338.94 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $374.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $310.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.83.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $795,390.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,615.76. This represents a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 240,274 shares valued at $78,571,804. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Hsbc Global Res raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.