Vanguard Materials ETF $VAW Shares Sold by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 748.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,071 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $205.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $161.43 and a one year high of $215.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

