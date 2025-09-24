TD Private Client Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.91 and a 1 year high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.3876 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

