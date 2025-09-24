Verum Partners LLC Has $19.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF $VCRB

Verum Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,561 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Core Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Verum Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF were worth $19,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 93,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,543 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,005,000. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 80,040 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,958,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,191,000 after purchasing an additional 770,415 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCRB opened at $78.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.92. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.82 and a 1 year high of $79.53.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.2929 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

