RVW Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF $NUMV

RVW Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC owned about 0.17% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUMV. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 9.8%

BATS NUMV opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.90 million, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.50.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

