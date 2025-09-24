iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF $IBDR Shares Bought by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,091,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,253 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of RVW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $26,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBDR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 2,825.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,833,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668,327 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 446,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 120,386 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 96,477 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 430,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 95,353 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 150,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 65,095 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IBDR opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.18. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

