RVW Wealth LLC Buys 58 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of IWV opened at $377.72 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $273.60 and a 1 year high of $380.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $365.56 and a 200-day moving average of $340.23.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

