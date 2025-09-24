Wealth Effects LLC Makes New $357,000 Investment in BlackRock $BLK

Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.3% during the second quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,093.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,115.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,154.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total value of $4,978,539.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,571.86. This represents a 55.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total value of $19,207,611.00. Following the sale, the director owned 61,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,763,964.50. This represents a 21.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of BLK opened at $1,131.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $175.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.45. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $773.74 and a twelve month high of $1,171.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,121.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,015.69.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 29.68%.The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

