NuScale Power Corporation $SMR Shares Sold by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC lowered its stake in NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,940,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,598,000 after buying an additional 512,618 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,841,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,158 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in NuScale Power by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,402,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,014,000 after purchasing an additional 149,875 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in NuScale Power by 1,220.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,845,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,411 shares during the period. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,271,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMR shares. UBS Group increased their target price on NuScale Power from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. CLSA set a $41.00 price objective on shares of NuScale Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at NuScale Power

In other NuScale Power news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 18,206 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $808,164.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,452.96. This trade represents a 16.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 30,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,090,513.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 46,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,211.97. This trade represents a 39.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,158,260 shares of company stock valued at $298,578,328. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NuScale Power Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of NYSE SMR opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. NuScale Power Corporation has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $53.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 2.03.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 221.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.49 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuScale Power Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Stories

