Legacy Solutions LLC Sells 524 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Legacy Solutions LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $94.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $83.99 and a 12 month high of $95.12.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

