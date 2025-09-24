Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF $IVOO Shares Acquired by Legacy Solutions LLC

Legacy Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF comprises 3.9% of Legacy Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Legacy Solutions LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter worth $80,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $111.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.25. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.85 and a fifty-two week high of $115.71.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.