TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 15,119 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

TD Private Client Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,119 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Entergy by 964.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,055,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,828,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,687,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,348 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,429,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,648,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 9,289.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,327,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

ETR opened at $90.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $64.38 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 14.35%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.85%.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $403,901.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,279. This trade represents a 57.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETR. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Entergy from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho set a $97.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.87.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

