Analyzing KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) & Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX)

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) and Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KLA and Flex”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLA $12.16 billion 11.63 $4.06 billion $30.39 35.25 Flex $25.81 billion 0.86 $838.00 million $2.28 26.02

Profitability

KLA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flex. Flex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KLA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares KLA and Flex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLA 33.41% 112.41% 28.75% Flex 3.42% 20.25% 5.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for KLA and Flex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLA 0 11 7 0 2.39 Flex 0 1 7 0 2.88

KLA currently has a consensus price target of $900.29, suggesting a potential downside of 15.95%. Flex has a consensus price target of $53.71, suggesting a potential downside of 9.47%. Given Flex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Flex is more favorable than KLA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.7% of KLA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Flex shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of KLA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Flex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

KLA has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flex has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KLA beats Flex on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection. The company offers inspection and review tools to identify, locate, characterize, review, and analyze defects on various surfaces of patterned and unpatterned wafers; metrology systems that are used to measure pattern dimensions, film thickness, film stress, layer-to-layer alignment, pattern placement, surface topography, and electro-optical properties for wafers; chemical process control equipment; wired and wireless sensor wafers and reticles; wafer defect inspection, review, and metrology systems; reticle inspection and metrology systems; and semiconductor software solutions that provide run-time process control, defect excursion identification, process corrections, and defect classification to accelerate yield learning rates and reduce production risk. It also provides etch, plasma dicing, deposition, and other wafer processing technologies and solutions for the semiconductor and microelectronics industry. In addition, the company offers direct imaging, inspection, optical shaping, inkjet and additive printing, UV laser drilling, and computer-aided manufacturing and engineering solutions for the PCB market; inspection and electrical testing systems to identify and classify defects, as well as systems to repair defects for the display market; and inspection and metrology systems for quality control and yield improvement in advanced and traditional semiconductor packaging markets. The company was formerly known as KLA-Tencor Corporation and changed its name to KLA Corporation in July 2019. KLA Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices. Its FRS segment provides complex ramps with specialized production models and critical environments, which comprise automotive including next generation mobility, autonomous, connectivity, electrification, and smart technologies; health solutions, such as medical devices, medical equipment, and drug delivery; and industrial solutions including capital equipment, industrial devices, and renewables and grid edge. The Nextracker segment offers solar tracker and software solutions, which are used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects. In addition, it provides a broad array of services including design and engineering, component services, rapid prototyping, fulfillment, and circular economy solutions. The company was formerly known as Flextronics International Ltd. and changed its name to Flex Ltd. in September 2016. Flex Ltd. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Singapore.

