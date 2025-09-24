SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF $XHB Shares Sold by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,221,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $812,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 190.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Up 0.2%

XHB opened at $111.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $84.48 and a twelve month high of $126.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.48.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

