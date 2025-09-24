Wealth Effects LLC Sells 630 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Wealth Effects LLC lowered its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,239,000 after buying an additional 13,731,993 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,082,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,168,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,215,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,372,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $63.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.80. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $69.89.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

