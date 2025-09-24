Maseco LLP Invests $113,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total value of $3,061,710.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,865.92. This trade represents a 38.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Citigroup started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.56.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $276.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.53. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.62 and a 12 month high of $280.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.46%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

