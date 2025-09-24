Maseco LLP Invests $24.13 Million in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVSE

Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 411,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,131,000. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 0.9% of Maseco LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Maseco LLP owned 0.17% of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ABLE Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $674,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,496,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,450,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $346,000.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVSE stock opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.47.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in emerging markets. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and fundamental criteria AVSE was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

