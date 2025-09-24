Waycross Partners LLC Invests $354,000 in Phillips 66 $PSX

Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the second quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 9,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.2% during the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of PSX stock opened at $132.12 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $140.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.13 and a 200-day moving average of $119.87. The company has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 8,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.90 per share, with a total value of $1,001,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,817.70. This trade represents a 39.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Heim purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.97 per share, for a total transaction of $125,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,056.71. This trade represents a 9.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on PSX

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.