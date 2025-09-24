Main Street Group LTD Has $15 Million Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

Main Street Group LTD boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,968 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 4.9% of Main Street Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $14,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18,907.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,903,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840,775 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 228.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,140,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,499,000 after buying an additional 1,489,215 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $22,689,000. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,920,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,742,000 after buying an additional 862,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,461,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,383,000 after acquiring an additional 699,740 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $24.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.31.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

