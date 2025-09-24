AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,674 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 55 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $379.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $362.50 and a fifty-two week high of $519.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $410.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($12.83) earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a $553.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $405.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $389.68 per share, with a total value of $1,948,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,535,600. The trade was a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

See Also

