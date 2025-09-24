Wealth Effects LLC Sells 198 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Wealth Effects LLC lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 42.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard A. Dierker purchased 5,470 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.57 per share, for a total transaction of $500,887.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 27,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,802.84. The trade was a 25.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney acquired 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.38 per share, with a total value of $494,274.42. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 5,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,274.42. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,879 shares of company stock worth $1,177,702 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.6%

CHD stock opened at $87.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.67 and a twelve month high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial set a $110.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

