Legacy Solutions LLC Has $272,000 Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

Legacy Solutions LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,029 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Legacy Solutions LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 341.5% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 418.6% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 363 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of COP opened at $93.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $116.08. The stock has a market cap of $116.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

