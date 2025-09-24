iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG Shares Purchased by Legacy Solutions LLC

Legacy Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 7.5% of Legacy Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Legacy Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $7,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $164.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $166.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.50.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.2487 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

