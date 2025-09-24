Chronos Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 2.8% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.2%

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $485.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $447.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.30. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

