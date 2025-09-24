StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Astera Labs by 34.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Astera Labs by 55.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Astera Labs by 351.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In other news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $17,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 518,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,945,534.48. The trade was a 16.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 152,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.33, for a total transaction of $25,978,220.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 450,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,648,670.33. The trade was a 25.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,576,027 shares of company stock worth $239,177,011. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Astera Labs Trading Down 3.0%

ALAB stock opened at $230.11 on Wednesday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $262.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 410.91, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $191.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.46 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was up 149.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Astera Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Northland Capmk downgraded Astera Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Astera Labs from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Astera Labs from $104.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.94.

View Our Latest Report on ALAB

About Astera Labs

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.