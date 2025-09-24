Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $16.72 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Garmin accounts for approximately 1.1% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $16,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $39,748,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in Garmin by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 23,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $10,174,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRMN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Garmin from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.75.

Garmin Price Performance

Garmin stock opened at $237.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $160.94 and a one year high of $246.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.09.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.27. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 23.21%.The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $399,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 29,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,266,390. This trade represents a 6.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total transaction of $2,371,760.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 36,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,390,668.16. This trade represents a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

