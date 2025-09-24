Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,095,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,116,000 after purchasing an additional 178,997 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2,053.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 31,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 29,686 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 587,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after acquiring an additional 27,325 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.5%

SCHB stock opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.09. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

