Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Sells 145 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises 1.6% of Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 58.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in Deere & Company by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 8,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $13,588,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price objective on Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.27.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $471.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $491.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.03. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $387.03 and a 1-year high of $533.78. The firm has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

