Dimensional International Small Cap ETF $DFIS Shares Purchased by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,172,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,757 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF makes up about 2.2% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $34,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $129,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $30.84.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

