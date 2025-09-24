Capstone Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Capstone Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Capstone Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Capstone Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 127,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,039,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $9,662,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.36. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

