Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corporation $O

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,569,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,303 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $90,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 288.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 87.6% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $59.58 on Wednesday. Realty Income Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2695 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on O shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.36.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

