Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. Has $1.64 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,238,000 after buying an additional 24,729,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,259,000 after buying an additional 5,708,115 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,454,000 after buying an additional 4,107,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,317,000 after buying an additional 3,757,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,206,000 after buying an additional 2,703,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $666.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $645.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $601.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $670.55. The firm has a market cap of $671.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
