IMS Capital Management Takes $402,000 Position in Vontier Corporation $VNT

IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Vontier by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 60.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Vontier Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $43.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $773.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.23 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 41.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Vontier has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.740-0.780 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vontier in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

