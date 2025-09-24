tru Independence LLC Purchases 2,664 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

tru Independence LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.42.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

