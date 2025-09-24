Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 556 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 0.9% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 19,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 22.9%

MTUM opened at $256.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.31 and its 200-day moving average is $226.83. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $168.49 and a 1-year high of $240.99. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

