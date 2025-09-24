Waycross Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 382,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,811,000. Delta Air Lines makes up about 1.8% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 161,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after buying an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,690,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,900,000 after buying an additional 92,772 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 152.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,169.4% during the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 45,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,523,701.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 131,731 shares in the company, valued at $7,318,974.36. This represents a 25.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,007,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 97,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,456,379.80. This represents a 15.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,473 shares of company stock worth $7,663,496 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $58.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.63. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $69.98. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 7.24%.The business had revenue of $15.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

