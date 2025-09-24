Traction Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 25,645 First Trust Growth Strength ETF $FTGS

Traction Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000. First Trust Growth Strength ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Traction Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Traction Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Growth Strength ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,364,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,846,000 after buying an additional 551,873 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,243,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,007,000 after acquiring an additional 232,668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,192,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,468,000 after acquiring an additional 208,037 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,128,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,576,000 after acquiring an additional 180,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 966,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,742,000 after purchasing an additional 257,082 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Growth Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF stock opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $36.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.