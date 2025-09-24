Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS Shares Acquired by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,079,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 4.4% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $68,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,974,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,483,000 after acquiring an additional 453,209 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,190,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,424,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 927,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,446,000 after acquiring an additional 249,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,793.7% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 259,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,488,000 after acquiring an additional 245,533 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $68.80 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $71.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.76.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

