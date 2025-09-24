James J. Burns & Company LLC Sells 130 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

James J. Burns & Company LLC reduced its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $102.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $89.76 and a 12-month high of $108.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.06.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

