Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,443 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 131,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

DUHP stock opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.69. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $37.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

