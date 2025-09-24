1,752 Shares in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL Acquired by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KNSL. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 133.2% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 90.0% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 95 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $427.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $462.03. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.00 and a 52 week high of $531.79.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 25.92%.The firm had revenue of $458.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $432.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $429.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $505.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kinsale Capital Group

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.