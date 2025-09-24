IMS Capital Management Makes New $632,000 Investment in Thomson Reuters Co. $TRI

IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.1% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 99,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $160.79 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $151.60 and a 1 year high of $218.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.41 and a 200 day moving average of $184.89. The stock has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.82.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

