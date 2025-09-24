Wedbush Weighs in on Lennar’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Lennar in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.64. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $12.48 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.47 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

Shares of LEN opened at $123.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.94. Lennar has a twelve month low of $98.42 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

