MCF Advisors LLC Invests $35,000 in Strategy Inc $MSTR

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Strategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strategy by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Strategy by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strategy by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.47, for a total transaction of $13,047,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,107.22. This trade represents a 71.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter L. Briger, Jr. bought 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $19,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,800,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 265,474 shares of company stock worth $24,056,259 and sold 152,150 shares worth $62,847,251. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Strategy from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $547.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSTR

Strategy Price Performance

Strategy stock opened at $327.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $92.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 3.82. Strategy Inc has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $543.00.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $32.72. The firm had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. Strategy had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 1,036.61%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.74) earnings per share. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Strategy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.