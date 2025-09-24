Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up 0.8% of Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.
Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $206.19 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.14 and a fifty-two week high of $198.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.84 and a 200 day moving average of $176.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
